Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 29,386 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,386 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.78% of Belden worth $19,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Belden by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Belden by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

BDC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Belden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

BDC stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $62.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.45.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

