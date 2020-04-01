Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $20,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 229.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period.

SPAB opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

