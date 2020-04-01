Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.58% of TopBuild worth $20,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 84,114 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $13,329,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $129.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.

BLD opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.87. TopBuild Corp has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $125.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

