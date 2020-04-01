Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 253,912 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,912 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.46% of Premier worth $21,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Premier by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,578,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,811,000 after purchasing an additional 60,608 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 98,272 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Premier by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,191,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,521,000 after purchasing an additional 134,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Premier in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

Premier stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. Premier Inc has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

