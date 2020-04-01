Bank of America Corp DE Sells 12,653 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.41% of Axis Capital worth $20,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 203,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 161,745 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 33,019 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of AXS opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.41. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

In other Axis Capital news, CFO Peter Vogt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Benchimol acquired 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,464 shares of company stock worth $435,902 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

