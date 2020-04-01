Bank of America Corp DE Sells 546,674 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 546,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $19,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

In related news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $6,480,500 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

