Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Shares of BMY traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,927,968. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,284,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 113,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 43,483 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

