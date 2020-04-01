Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.57. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million.

BMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,124. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09.

In other news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $220,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,051 shares in the company, valued at $744,617.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.30 per share, with a total value of $199,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,807.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,060 shares of company stock valued at $487,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 18,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 100,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

