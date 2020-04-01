Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,354 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $40,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,702,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,113,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,978,000 after buying an additional 203,627 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,047,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 128,060 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDP opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

