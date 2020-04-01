Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 260,022 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,022 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.33% of Home Bancshares worth $43,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Home Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

In related news, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet cut Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

