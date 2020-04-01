Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,344,319 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $42,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 458.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,522,000 after buying an additional 402,685 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

BXS opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.