Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $41.74 Million Holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Choice Hotels International worth $41,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHH. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.