Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $42.76 Million Stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Eldorado Resorts worth $42,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 46,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Marble Ridge Capital LP bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,202,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,249,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,149,000 after purchasing an additional 888,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ ERI opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ERI shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

Eldorado Resorts Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.