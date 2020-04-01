Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $43.03 Million Holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,291 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of Corelogic worth $43,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLGX opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. Corelogic Inc has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.73 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 20.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $329,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares in the company, valued at $13,685,069.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,516,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,100 shares of company stock worth $739,668. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

