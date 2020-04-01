Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 283.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Cna Financial worth $39,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cna Financial by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 109,746 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Cna Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Cna Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 363,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 44,277 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cna Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cna Financial by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNA opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. Cna Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

