Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,927 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.58% of Columbia Sportswear worth $39,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.91.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

