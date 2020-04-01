Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,540 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Insperity worth $40,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 272.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 200,337 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 12.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Insperity by 162.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Insperity by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

