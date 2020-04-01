Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 219,462 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $41,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,371,000 after buying an additional 76,095 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 335,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 832,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,352,000 after buying an additional 253,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,062,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,695,000 after buying an additional 188,470 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

HPP stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 93.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

In other news, Director Ted R. Antenucci acquired 15,625 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Harris II acquired 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.27 per share, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,031.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 113,125 shares of company stock worth $2,654,710 over the last 90 days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

