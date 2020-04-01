Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,099 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of ViaSat worth $40,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,017,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,689,000 after acquiring an additional 152,094 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ViaSat by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,745,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,796,000 after purchasing an additional 179,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ViaSat by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,271,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in ViaSat by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 466,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ViaSat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other news, COO Richard A. Baldridge acquired 27,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,469,901.00. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 140,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $4,872,141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 0.75.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. ViaSat’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

