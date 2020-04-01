Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of Trade Desk worth $39,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Nomura raised their price target on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.13.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,311.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.52, for a total value of $897,285.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,905,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,844 shares of company stock valued at $39,426,585. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD stock opened at $193.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.66. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $323.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.