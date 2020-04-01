Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,032 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of Roku worth $39,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Roku by 60.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Roku by 29.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -168.23 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $29,617.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $29,617.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,322 shares of company stock worth $28,412,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

