Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 66,360 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of Spotify worth $39,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Spotify from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

SPOT stock opened at $121.44 on Wednesday. Spotify has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $161.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.80.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.