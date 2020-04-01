Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 998 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Mercadolibre worth $42,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $488.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.72. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $756.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.60.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

