Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216,116 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of TopBuild worth $40,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE:BLD opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.87. TopBuild Corp has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $125.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Benchmark started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on TopBuild from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on TopBuild from $129.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens raised their target price on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.