Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BSVN. ValuEngine upgraded Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bank7 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Bank7 stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. 5,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,030. Bank7 has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $80.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Bank7 had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bank7 will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 417,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

