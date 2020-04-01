BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NYSE:KFFB) Critical Analysis

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

BankUnited has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 21.91% 10.72% 0.95% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 7.45% 1.49% 0.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BankUnited and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.43 billion 1.13 $313.10 million $3.13 5.50 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.94 million 3.74 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of BankUnited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. BankUnited pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BankUnited and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 1 4 3 0 2.25 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited presently has a consensus price target of $35.86, indicating a potential upside of 108.47%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Summary

BankUnited beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and residential mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as purchases performing residential loans. The company also offers ATMs, integrated online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 85 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. As of October 19, 2018, it operated through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

