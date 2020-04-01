Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Reaches $0.14

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $200.52 million and $65.29 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00002188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Zebpay, Liqui and Koinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.02564203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00193574 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00045141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,442,992,564 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ABCC, Livecoin, WazirX, Liqui, Bancor Network, AirSwap, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Poloniex, ChaoEX, Upbit, DDEX, GOPAX, IDEX, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, IDCM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, CPDAX, Cobinhood, Huobi, Koinex, Ethfinex, Zebpay, BitBay and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

