Bata Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 101.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Bata has a market cap of $63,232.54 and $16.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, SouthXchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bata has traded 89.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00595109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008150 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

