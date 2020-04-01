Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €66.00 by Warburg Research

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €66.00 ($76.74) target price by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.24 ($95.62).

BAYN stock traded down €0.51 ($0.59) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €52.34 ($60.86). 4,118,913 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.10. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

