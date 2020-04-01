Bazooka Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $42,196.00 (BAZ)

Bazooka Token (CURRENCY:BAZ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Bazooka Token has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Bazooka Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0763 or 0.00001225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bazooka Token has a total market cap of $82,684.31 and approximately $42,196.00 worth of Bazooka Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00069870 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00346682 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000925 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00051856 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013956 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00016466 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012748 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Bazooka Token Token Profile

Bazooka Token (BAZ) is a token. Bazooka Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,083,852 tokens. Bazooka Token’s official website is baztoken.io. Bazooka Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Baztoken.

Bazooka Token Token Trading

Bazooka Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

