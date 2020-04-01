Beacon Price Reaches $0.0521 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000787 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Beacon has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $63,266.11 and $19.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00326298 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00420600 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00021659 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,345,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,836 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

