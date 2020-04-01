Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00004080 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a market capitalization of $15.78 million and $94.49 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004394 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 58,488,760 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

