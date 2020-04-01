Beaxy (BXY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,098.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $5,098.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000746 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.84 or 0.04691186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00067595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00037263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016105 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010795 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003584 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,029,521 tokens. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

