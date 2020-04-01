Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 111.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.12.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. 10,636,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,126,602. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,288,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

