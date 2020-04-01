Beetle Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24,783.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $5.60, $13.77 and $7.50. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $951,944.25 and $24,783.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00077868 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 220,964,671 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

