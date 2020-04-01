BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 2,017 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.96.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

