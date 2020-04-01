BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stake in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 201.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,730 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.25% of Qudian worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Qudian to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Qudian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of QD opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $551.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.37. Qudian Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $277.45 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 37.03%. Analysts forecast that Qudian Inc – will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

