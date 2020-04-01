BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 25,199 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 318.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,199 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Shares of CHRW opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $91.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

