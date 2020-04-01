BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,747 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in LPL Financial by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in LPL Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.42. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Compass Point upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $97.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.