BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.05% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 254,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 94,890 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 163,625 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,476,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Shares of COG opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business’s revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.