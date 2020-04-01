BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 116.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,059,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 87,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,816,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,280 shares of company stock valued at $724,756. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

