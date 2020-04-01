BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $2.68 Million in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 634,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,206,000 after buying an additional 425,032 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after buying an additional 82,134 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth $83,272,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TAP opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.46.

Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

