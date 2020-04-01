BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $2.94 Million in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 156,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.06% of JetBlue Airways at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,194 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,028,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,012,000 after purchasing an additional 294,541 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,360,000 after acquiring an additional 132,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,414,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,920,000 after acquiring an additional 643,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $189,571.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,413 shares of company stock valued at $388,329. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of JBLU opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

