BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $3.53 Million in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.07% of MGIC Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,465,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,274,000 after buying an additional 263,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,386,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,153,000 after purchasing an additional 881,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $52,203,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,394,000 after purchasing an additional 97,757 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTG shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

MTG opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

