BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.31.

FB opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.65. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $475.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

