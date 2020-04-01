BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 116,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.10% of Builders FirstSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,975,000 after acquiring an additional 57,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $38,100,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $1,263,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,219,000 after acquiring an additional 127,916 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

