BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases Shares of 93,221 Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Weibo by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 208,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the last quarter. 25.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.96. Weibo Corp has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.99 million. Weibo had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Weibo Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

