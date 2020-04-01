BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 34,888 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,799 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 34,888 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.72.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

