BidiPass (BDP) Hits Market Cap of $2.42 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. BidiPass has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex. In the last week, BidiPass has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00052563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.71 or 0.04652951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00067473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00037193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016087 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010772 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003579 BTC.

BidiPass is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass' total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,429,458 tokens. BidiPass' official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass' official website is bidipass.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

