Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 109.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $350.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.66 and a fifty-two week high of $413.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

